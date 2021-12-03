Billie Eilish Returns To a Very Normie Brunette

The days of Billie Eilish’s longtime signature slime-green roots are officially fully in the past. Just as the world had finally gotten used to the 19-year-old musician being a platinum blonde, Eilish posted an Instagram late on Thursday night revealing she’s pivoted to brunette. The 200,000-plus comments that it’s racked up since could be summed up in the three-letter reaction posted by fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo: “omg.”

Eilish first offered a glimpse at the transformation on Instagram Stories, captioning a closely cropped photo of her eyes and newly brown fringe with two lowercase, punctuation-less words: “guess what.” The reveal was certainly more casual than her last, which was something of a production. Before posting what would become the sixth most-liked Instagram earlier this year, Eilish secretly wore a wig for six weeks to hide her platinum blonde hair. The transformation also came complete with a new, soothingly colored aesthetic, which Eilish hasn’t changed up just yet; her avatar still depicts her à la Marilyn Monroe.

It was only a few days ago that Eilish made headlines for extolling the virtues of going blonde. “My attitude used to be like, ‘I can't go out, I can't go here, I can't go there,’” Eilish said in her fifth annual interview with Vanity Fair. “I wasn't able to go to a park or go get coffee. It freaked me out.” At one point, she disguised herself with a wig and a hairbow, but couldn’t stomach the normie-ness of it all for more than a single day. Clearly, times have changed. Keep your eyes peeled next time you head out to a café: Sounds like Eilish’s most subtle look yet since stepping into the spotlight may embolden her even more.