Billie Eilish Says her New Blonde Hair Was Inspired By Fan Art

By now, the entire world knows that Billie Eilish has blonde hair. Her photo on Instagram showing off her new color transformation became one of the most-liked posts of all time, and her hair plays a starring role in her new Vogue UK cover spread. For Eilish, going from black with slime green roots to full-on platinum blonde coincides with the release of her new album Happier Than Ever — and had been in the works for some time.

“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while,” said Eilish in a recent appearance on Ellen. She also revealed that a fan had inspired the look: “I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was like me, with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me. I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it! So I kind of thought of it as a dream.”

The blonde hair might have been just a passing thought for Eilish, who worried she would suffer hair loss and complications from the chemical lightening process. “I don’t know what came over me,” she said, later adding that “I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off.”

It was a six week process, during which she wore wigs to cover the in-between stages of going blonde. She began the coloring in January, and after the first session, she let her hair “take it in and digest and recover” for two weeks. After that initial step, her stylist repeated the process, employing breaks of one or two weeks between colorings, until they achieved the stunning end result.

We would like to remind that you that going from dark hair to light hair is a matter best left to the professionals — please learn from our mortifying teen mistakes, and don’t try this at home. And don’t skimp on the Olaplex or hair bonding treatment: Eilish confirmed that her hair is healthy, but that it “still falls out” as usual when she brushes it.