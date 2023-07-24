When Rihanna said “Bitch Better Have My Money” on her 2015 song of the same name, she seemed pretty serious. But judging by wardrobe choice on Sunday, she’s clearly applying that sentiment to her fashion sense, of course.

Arriving to celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, the singer looked like a million bucks (pun intended) with her son RZA in tow. The star rocked a baggy pair of jeans and a crop top—which, adorably, matched with her year old son’s all denim ensemble. But the true focal point of Rihanna’s look was her printed floor-length coat.

Though the scale of the oversized piece was enough on its own for the casual wearer, the graphic motif certainly turned things up a notch. There were $100 bills printed all over the piece which engulfed nearly her entire frame. The majority of the jacket was in a champagne color but there was also a silver portion that ran along the hemline. For all that’s been said about “stealth wealth,” Rihanna seemed to have other ideas.

TheHollywoodCurtain/GAMR / BACKGRID

Her low-rise jeans then gave way to a bump-baring look (which we’ve come to expect from Rihanna’s maternity style). The star rounded things out with a pair of black leather pumps and wore her hair in braided pigtails. A sleeping RZA nearly doubled as an accessory, too—though he looked pretty stylish on his own, as expected.

Rihanna is soon expecting her second child, so it seems likely we may be winding down on her maternity style reign for now. A few days before her most recent look, though, she stepped out in L.A. wearing another bump-focused ensemble.

BACKGRID

The star paired another pair of loosely fitted jeans with a sequin crop top and bedazzled mini bag. She also opted for some more oversized outerwear, this one a gray bomber-style windbreaker, as well as black pumps.

Rihanna revealed she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky back in February at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “It's so different from the first one," she said of her second pregnancy in May. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it.”