Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s two-year-old son Riot is already learning from the best. Over the past few days, the power couple’s eldest has received a crash course in Paris fashion—complete with his first-ever front row appearance and a lesson in handling paparazzi. Last night, Rihanna kept the family fashion momentum going, stepping out in the French capital in peak mommy-and-me style.

Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her and Rocky’s third child, arrived at the Royal Monceau Hotel last night in a casual take on her famous maternity style. The singer and entrepreneur leaned into the cargo pants trend with a pair of bump-framing, oversized bottoms. Up top, Rihanna incorporated a touch of prep into her look by layering two cropped polo shirts over one another. For a pop of summer color, Rihanna accessorized with Dior’s fresh-off-the-runway Dracula tote—a style she’s been carrying ever since it appeared during Jonathan Anderson’s debut for the brand last week.

Riot, adorably following along at his mom’s side, slipped into some serious fashion of his own. The toddler wore a check print look and black-and-white Vans.

Rihanna once again donned the high-fashion diaper bag while out with Riot over the weekend, pairing it with a belly-baring cardigan, light wash jeans, and white sneakers. Riot matched his mom in a pair of baggy denim pants styled (by Rihanna, most likely) with a khaki jean jacket and Vans shoes. From the oversized, yet fitted silhouette to the unlaced sneakers, it was an outfit Riot’s dad Rocky would wear in an instant.

Speaking of Dad, Riot was on hand to support Rocky’s spring 2026 AWGE runway show on Friday evening—just hours after Rihanna and Rocky stepped out to the Dior presentation looking like Parisian preps. Rihanna cradled her little one, who wore another cool kids look for his front row debut, throughout the show.

At the tender age of two, Riot is already dressing better than most—proof that in Rihanna and Rocky’s family, they start them young.