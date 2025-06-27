Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Twin as Parisian Preps for Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Debut

Rihanna knows how to make an entrance. Today, the music mogul stepped out to Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior show—arguably, the hottest ticket during all of Paris Men’s Fashion Week—in yet another example of her one-of-one maternity style.

Rihanna, joined by her partner A$AP Rocky, flaunted her growing pregnancy bump in a colorful look with elements pulled directly from Anderson’s preppy runway collection. She wore a plunging Oxford shirt with a mint green waistcoat placed over the top. Rihanna continued to play into office wear with a pair of ’90s-style trousers that sat right below her belly.

For an extra pop of color, she slipped on a long trench coat with bold prints on the exterior and interior. Though Rihanna’s coat seems to be custom, it incorporated two motifs (the floral embroideries on the exterior and the diamond pattern in the lining) that were later seen on the runway.

She tied in the mint hue of her vest with a long scarf-sash hybrid—a styling trick that was all over Anderson’s Dior Homme runway this morning—and finished the look with futuristic glasses and a smattering of pearl and emerald jewels.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rocky, for his part, looked like a prep school student begging to get disciplined for a uniform infraction in the best way possible. The rapper wore a faint blue shirt that he accented with a multi-color striped tie. Though instead of affixing the piece under his collar, he let it sit outside the shirt for a more casual effect—the detail was a nod to a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat portrait by Andy Warhol, which Anderson took inspiration from this season. Rocky completed the look with dark dress pants and a cream handbag that featured tassel detailing.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

Since Rocky debuted his first runway collection for his fashion line AWGE last year in the City of Light, it’s become tradition for the couple to attend the Paris men’s shows together. Rihanna has long been a fan of Anderson’s work, too—in fact, many of her looks from her second pregnancy were Loewe customs—and has a long history with the house of Dior as the face of their cult J’adore Dior fragrance.

But Anderson’s show won’t be the only thing Rihanna has on her agenda while in Paris. Rocky will present his latest AWGE offering tonight, and you can count on Rihanna to show her support from the front row.