Rihanna took her enviable maternity style to the next level this weekend, this time in the form of a custom Loewe look. After stealing the show at last week’s Met Gala in an all-white Valentino gown, the singer and beauty mogul traded Uptown chic for Downtown cool. Alongside A$AP Rocky, the couple celebrated the birthday of fashion executive Alexandre Arnault at New York City hotspot Cipriani Soho. The night also featured A-list attendees like Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as a host of industry insiders.

Rocky was stylishly understated in a crisp button-down and cargo shorts while Rihanna sported killer accessories and footwear—a bold pair of Chanel sunglasses, jewelry by Jacob and Co., and snakeskin Gianvito Rossi heels. For the focal point of the look, the 35-year-old enlisted the help of friend and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Using key pieces from the Spanish brand’s sleek Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the British designer crafted an oversized bi-color faux fur coat, a grey fuzzy crop top (which of course accentuated the star’s baby bump), and an asymmetrical mini skirt for the occasion. Sharing a snap of the ever so stylish couple on Instagram, the designer wrote “You two send me crazy.”

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image

Rihanna has formed a budding relationship with the British designer who crafted the singer’s red jumpsuit which, for the first time, showed off her baby-bump at this year’s Super Bowl Half Time show. Since announcing her second pregnancy on one of sport’s biggest stages in February, Rihanna has levied her ultra-stardom to produce scintillating custom fashion moments, each seemingly more stylish than the next.

While traditional maternity wear often shields the baby bump, Rihanna and stylist Jahleel Weaver have opted to accentuate it—experimenting with archival pieces and jaw-dropping custom looks from fashion’s biggest players like Chanel, Dior, and Alaïa. In an interview with Vogue last month, the star expressed the reasoning behind her maternity style: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."