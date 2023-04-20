It’s time to admit the fact that a not-even-one-year-old child has better style than us. Granted, we don’t all have the privilege of Rihanna picking out our outfits. On Wednesday night, the singer headed out for dinner at what seems to be her favorite restaurant in Paris, César, and not only did she double down on the season’s hottest trend, but she put her infant son in a look that any of us would feel more than fortunate to wear.

Let’s start with mom, who stepped out in a full denim ensemble for the night out. Embellished jeans have been very in this spring, and Rihanna took the trend to the next level, wearing a denim Alaïa shirt covered in grommets and unbuttoned to expose her pregnant stomach. On top, she wore a heavily studded, quilted denim jacket from the Gucci resort 2023 collection to keep warm. A button-up Courreges mini skirt, leather knee-high grommet-covered boots, and a vintage blue tie-dye Dior saddle bag finished off the ensemble, which she accessorized with a Messika choker necklace and ears filled with silver jewelry from the brand.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Rihanna looked great and as cool as ever, but for once, we may need to admit that she was not the best dressed in the room. That’s because her son was there, wearing what has to be the best look we’ve ever seen on a kid his age. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son wore a velvet green Fendi bomber with the word “TROUBlE” emblazoned on the back, a pair of cuffed jeans, and some tiny little Gucci horsebit boots. Together, the pair made for quite the stylish duo.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Clearly, Rihanna has Fendi on the mind. Earlier this week, she stepped out wearing a vintage Fendi coat designed by Karl Lagerfeld, and now she’s putting her son in the brand. All of this Fendi really has us Met Gala conspiracy theorists going wild, as the event next month will honor Lagerfeld’s career, including his time at the Italian house. Could Rihanna be dropping hints that she’ll be attending this year’s fête in Fendi? And maybe, perhaps, bringing her son along for the carpet? Or, are we thinking too much into what are just simple stylistic choices, and getting our hopes up only to experience a Rihanna-less red carpet for a second year in a row. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the first Monday in May to know for sure, but in the meantime, at least we have these almost-daily looks to hold us over.

