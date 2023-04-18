Katie Holmes Takes a Style Note From Taylor Swift

Spring trend alert coming your way. While last year we saw the takeover of big pants (a fit that is very much still having reverberating effects on celebrity style), it seems like the newest pants trend to hit celebrities this season is embellishment, specifically on denim. First, Taylor Swift stepped out in a pair of bedazzled Area jeans (which by the way are now completely out of stock), and now Katie Holmes is embracing the trend in a big way.

Last week, the actress was spotted out in New York City wearing yet another unique look. This time, it was her pants that took center stage, a pair of tri-tone 3.1 Phillip Lim pre-fall 2023 jeans featuring a black waistband and medium wash legs with panels of a lighter wash hue. If the color variation wasn’t enough, the pair was then covered in snowflake-like designs created from studs and grommets. Holmes paired the sparkling bottoms with a white tee, gray blazer, silver pumps, and a white Brandon Blackwood shoulder bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly, Holmes is fixating on pants at the moment as this most recent look came just a few days after the actress stepped out in a pair of sequin-covered trousers. Holmes has always been known to push boundaries with her personal style, and these latest looks are no different. As for if these jeans will cause a Twitter firestorm like her look from Jingle Ball last year...it seems unlikely, but you never know, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Shop embellished jeans:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.