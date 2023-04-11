Taylor Swift called up her friends and said, “I need a night out,” because on Monday, the newly single songstress was spotted enjoying dinner in New York City with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley.

While Swift is due in Tampa for her next Eras Tour show on Thursday, she flew to New York for a few days during her break between shows. There, the trio headed to Via Carota in the West Village, which just so happens to be steps away from Cornelia Street, the block where Swift used to live. The singer has a song on her album Lover named after the street, and it’s said to be inspired by her now-ex, Joe Alwyn. Since news of their breakup, many distraught fans have taken to keeping vigil outside Swift’s former abode. Despite that, Swift seemed in relatively high spirits while out, wearing a black, off-the-shoulder top, Area jeans featuring a bejeweled, cutout butterfly, and Sam Edelman patent leather Mary Jane heels. A red lip and Paco Rabanne bag completed her ensemble, which you can see in photos here.

The outing comes as more information regarding the circumstances surrounding Swift and Alwyn’s breakup continue to emerge. According to People, the largest reason behind their split, which occurred a few weeks ago, was “differences in their personality.” The couple, who dated for six years, reportedly “had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.” In the end, though, it seems they “weren’t the right fit for one another.”

As of now, neither Swift nor Alwyn’s reps have confirmed the breakup, leaving many Swifties to reject the reports around it. But considering the singer and actor have always been private folks, it seems unlikely that official confirmation will ever come.

