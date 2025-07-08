Lorde Steps Out of Her Style Comfort Zone at the Chanel Couture Show

When you think of Lorde, the first fashion brand that comes to mind isn’t necessarily Chanel. Lately, the singer has been gravitating more toward androgyny, opting for oversized pants and button-down shirts, while Chanel represents more of a traditional, femme aesthetic with its pastels, tweeds, and heavy accessorizing. On Tuesday, though, the New Zealander was front and center at the Chanel couture fall/winter 2025 presentation, and she managed to make the brand work for her.

Lorde attended the show in a black tweed mini dress featuring quarter-length sleeves and a slightly a-line skirt. The piece was simple, but Lorde personalized it with the placement of a bracelet on her right upper arm. A necklace, anklet, and crystal-embellished heels completed the ensemble, while a pair of sunglasses and a tousled half-up hairdo added a carefree touch.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

This was Lorde’s first-ever Chanel show, as well as her first couture presentation, but the singer is no stranger to fashion’s front row. Last year, she attended Miu Miu in Paris, and she’s also made appearances at Prada, Chloé, and Dior over the years. Lorde keeps a lower profile, which is why she isn’t as prevalent on the fashion circuit as some of her contemporaries, but considering she’s currently promoting her new album, Virgin, it makes sense that she would make an appearance at one of the biggest shows of the season.

And she was absolutely in good company. Chanel seems to be fostering relationships with a lot of young singers at the moment. Gracie Abrams and Laufey, two friends of the house, were in attendance at Tuesday’s show as well. As was Romy Mars, an artist in the making thanks to her recent single, “A-Lister.” Though the 18-year-old was likely a guest of her mom, Sofia Coppola, who has had a long-standing relationship with Chanel.