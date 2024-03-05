In recent seasons, Miu Miu has reasserted itself as Paris’s premire intellectual cool girl brand. So perhaps it’s not a surprise that, much like a green light, Lorde wants it.

The New Zealander stepped out for Miu Miu’s fall 2024 show this morning wearing her version of the “Geek Chic” look, done the Miu Miu way of course. She sported a matching bomber jacket and pleated knee-length skirt that she styled with a black v-neck top. Lorde added some flair to her outfit with a blue pinstripe button down and sea shell earrings.

Lorde has remained relatively under the radar over the past handful of months, having last staged an appearance at a GQ event in November where she showed off a bleach blonde hairstyle. It’s safe to say the singer’s public appearances are few and far between these days—but if anyone is going to compel her to catch a flight to Paris, it’s most definitely Miuccia Prada.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of Lorde’s show outfit also veered into School Girl territory by way of penny loafers, scrunched up socks, black frames, and a pair of simple braids. Though you likely couldn’t tell by her casual cool look, it’s been almost a year and a half since Lorde took her place on the front row during Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s spring 2023 runway show for Prada.

There, the hitmaker switched out her business casual separates for a metallic high-neck gown that she topped off with a black coat and a yellow bag.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lorde has buddied up with some of fashion biggest names over the years—from Ms. Prada to Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior—but it’s likely we’ll be seeing much, much more of her in the coming seasons. The Kiwi star has been hinting at her fourth studio album, her first since 2021’s Solar Power, for quite some time now—back in December, she posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “Listening to myself” and, just this week, was spotted paling around with the musician Dev Hynes in Paris. L4 is coming!