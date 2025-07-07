The Best Looks of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2026

It might seem like it’s way too early to be thinking about the spring 2026 season of Paris Fashion Week—we’re still in the middle of couture, and we have yet to make it to New York, London, or Milan, after all. Yet, here we are, talking about Paris, whose official schedule of spring 2026 shows is slated for the end of September—thanks to Michael Rider, who just made his debut at Celine, three months before the rest of his French contemporaries will stage their spring outings.

Rider’s collection will have to hold us over until the beginning of October, when the rest of the Paris-based brands join the fray. As of now, we don’t have an official schedule for PFW spring 2026, but we can expect a lot more firsts, including Jonathan Anderson’s first women’s ready-to-wear collection for Dior and Duran Lantink’s for Jean Paul Gaultier. In addition, there’s Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut for Balenciaga, Matthieu Blazy’s for Chanel, and Miguel Castro Freitas’s initial offerings for Mugler. Of course, the city’s stalwarts will likely be on the calendar as well, including Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and McQueen, among others. It’s never too early to start daydreaming about the collections to come, and we will update you on the best looks from each can’t-miss presentation when PFW officially rolls around.

