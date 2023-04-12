Katie Holmes Spices Up Big Pants with Sequins

Every time Katie Holmes steps out of her apartment, the possibility of making headlines awaits her. Not for anything she says or does, but what she wears. It’s not like she has a Julia Fox-level controversial wardrobe—she’s actually a fairly causal dresser, often opting for sweaters and jeans, but it’s those sweaters and jeans that get people talking. On Wednesday, the actress-turned-director stepped out in NYC to promote her latest project in a look that clashed glamour with comfort. Will this ensemble invoke a Twitter storm of praise or vitriol? Likely not, but at this point, you never really know.

Holmes has been busy rolling out her third project as a director, Rare Objects, an indie film based on the 2016 novel by Kathleen Tessaro of the same name. Holmes co-wrote the film and also stars in it, alongside Alan Cumming and newcomer Julia Mayorga. In order to promote the movie, Holmes has hit the NYC press circuit, which on Wednesday included a stop at The Today Show. For the appearance, the actress embraced the continually popular big pants trend, though she added her own twist to it. Holmes stepped out in wide-leg pants covered in gold sequin and yellow splatters of paint. In order to make them more daytime-appropriate, she paired the pants with a gray ribbed sweater. A gold belt, yellow peep-toe heels, and a black, studded Isabel Marant bag completed the ensemble.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s a unique look, but not one likely to cause controversy. Her ensemble for her appearance on Tuesday night at the 92 St Y, however may stir up opinions. For that talk, Holmes wore a white St. John pre-fall 2023 button-down top with a unique skirt which featured a layer of a white pleated mini, covered up by an asymmetric gray damask-patterned swath of fabric on top, held up by a silver pin. A cutout in the top layer allowed for the underskirt, as well as some skin, to peek through. Holmes then accessorized this look with white, square-toed heels and a white Prada Cleo bag.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

As Holmes has been promoting her new film, she has had to speak about her previous headline-grabbing style decisions on a few different occasions. During an interview with Glamour, the journalist read some of the responses to Holmes’ look at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, which many thought looked like a dress worn over jeans (it was just a long shirt) and labeled as “disturbing” and “cursed.”

“I mean…wow. That's powerful language,” Holmes said, adding, “Come on, women, let’s hold each other up here. Let’s look a little bit past what we’re wearing. That’s our duty amongst each other. I feel like the woman’s journey is deeper.”

And then there’s the cashmere Khaite bra and cardigan set, which got a much more positive response when Holmes wore in 2019. The actress explained to the Wall Street Journal that she still doesn’t understand why that look got the attention it did. “I have no idea why that took off,” she said. Holmes attempted to assign a deeper meaning to the situation. “I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward—or backward. I mean, did I burn it?”

Shop Katie’s purses:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.