Sydney Sweeney’s No-Pants Power Suit Is 20 Years Old

For Sydney Sweeney, the very modern no pants trend is best worn with a piece from way back when. The actor, out in New York this morning, set a chic tone ahead of her new psychological thriller, Echo Valley, in an archival Jean Paul Gaultier suit dress styled sans bottoms.

Sweeney slipped into a dark brown jacket, dated to Gaultier’s fall 2005 collection, that was stitched up the center. The menswear-style piece, marked by its strong shoulders, featured an uneven number of pockets on each side. A matching necktie upped the prep factor, while a structured handbag continued the warm-toned color palette. Instead of pants, Sweeney went with chocolate pumps and finished the look with black racing glasses.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Over the years, Sweeney’s press tours have become something of fashion marathons, and this time around for Echo Valley (she plays the troubled daughter of Julianne Moore in the film) is shaping up to be no different.

Before this JPG suit dress, Sweeney started her morning in a sailor-inspired skirt set from Coperni. Her sleeveless vest featured a broad collar with white stripes, tying in nicely to the color palette of her miniskirt. Her bottoms were designed with tight pleats and asymmetric folds. Sweeney, working with the stylist Molly Dickson, balanced the prep-school feel of her set with her accessory choices. She wore knee-high heeled boots, rectangular glasses, and a structured east-west bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The evening prior, Sweeney arrived in New York wearing an outfit that had us searching for our chicest fall jacket. The actor donned a Burberry dress that tied in elements of the British label’s hero trench coats. The bodice of her dress was marked by a high collar that flowed into a belted skirt with a center slit. A pop of understated color came from Sweeney’s dark green purse, while her check print mules tied in a touch of logomania.

As one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, Sweeney is well-versed in the arena of promotional dressing. She’s already started this press tour with a sure fashion knockout.