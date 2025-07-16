Emily Ratajkowski Gets Two Looks Out of One Pair of Capri Pants

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to turn the very 2005 concept of capri pants into a wardrobe staple for 2025. Today in New York, the model and Too Much actor combined the suddenly resurgent aughts trend into two press looks—all in the span of a few hours.

Ratajkowski based her first look around an oversized long sleeve shirt from Bode’s spring 2025 collection. The white and varsity blue tee features the words “I’m a speed skater” written across the front in bold, black lettering and the phrase “Serving liquor to all of New England” at the back in yellow. Ratajkowski casually French-tucked her Bode piece into a pair of fitted black capris that fell just past her knees. Open-toe kitten heels and Thistles eyewear completed the look.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski, who is currently doing press in the Big Apple for Lena Dunham’s Too Much, made a quick outfit change—well, more accurately, a shirt change. She swapped her Bode top for a collarless suit vest from the New York label, Emily Dawn Long. It was marked by a ladylike scoop neckline, multi-color buttons, and a long vent up the front.

Underneath, Ratajkowski sported the same capri leggings from earlier, which carried a different context when paired with a more formal blouse, rather than a casual slogan shirt. The model chose the same glasses and stilettos combo, too.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Press tours require quick changes, and these two looks are just the tip of the iceberg of what Ratajkowski has worn this week in New York. But her embrace of capris not once, but twice doesn’t appear to be just out of necessity. It girls like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have been all about the shortened pants length this summer—and for good reason.

Capris are tailor-made for those moments when shorts don’t fit the bill, and neither do longline pants. And like Ratajkowski proved here, they’re also ideal for those looking for a neutral base to complement many types of tops.