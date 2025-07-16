Sarah Jessica Parker really “J’adores” Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous J’adore Dior tee. During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Parker donned what looked to be a re-released version of Bradshaw’s luxury top, a choice that embodied the writer’s downtown-meets-designer aesthetic.

The actor, joining hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, wore a dark gray tee with the now-iconic catchphrase, “J’adore Dior” written in bold, white lettering. Paired with a knit cardigan and a denim skirt, the top was most likely sourced from Dior’s fall 2025 collection. The “J’adore Dior” slogan featured heavily throughout the runway show, as the brand’s former designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted to “celebrate the history of the brand and Galliano as part of that.”

@fayedunaway

Before Chiuri reissued the shirt in March 2025, J’adore Dior tees were coveted vintage finds on sites like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective—thanks in no small part to Bradshaw’s enduring fashion influence. The fashionista famously wore a three-quarter sleeve version of the Dior grail during the Sex and the City Movie 2 in 2008. In true Bradshaw fashion, the item was paired with a formal ball skirt, strappy pink heels, and a bold tote that she picked up from a tourist shop.

Of course, Bradshaw was a Dior girl through and through—the newsprint dress she wore in the first SATC movie is a perennial mood board reference—but she wasn’t the first one to don the slogan tee in the HBO series. During a brief 2001 cameo in season four, Lucy Liu sported a sleeveless iteration of the top, not too long after it debuted on the Dior runway.

SplashNews.com

HBO

John Galliano, Dior’s flamboyant creative director from 1996 to 2011, unveiled the design as part of his spring 2001 collection as a nod to the house’s “J’adore” fragrance and a French take on the iconic “I Love New York” tee. Produced in a rainbow of colors, the tee was a complete hit among noughties socialites and still holds a devout following all these years later—clearly, even for Parker, the woman who arguably made it famous in the first place.