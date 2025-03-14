The biggest trend to emerge from the fall 2025 runways? Dressing like it’s 2005. This season, top luxury brands emphasized the past—specifically that period right between 2000 and 2009 known as the noughties—by reimagining beloved hero pieces straight from their archives. Call it Carrie Bradshaw chic.

While this never-ending game of creative director musical chairs has left fashion waiting for the future, Paris Fashion Week dipped into nostalgia with several labels reviving key house codes in new ways. At Dior, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri continued her long-standing appreciation of graphic t-shirts by bringing back a brand classic from 2001. She put her twist on John Galliano’s “J’adore Dior” slogan top this season, placing the phrase on top of leather skirts and underneath brocade dresses.

Galliano first unveiled the phrase (both a nod to the house’s “J’adore” fragrance he launched in 1999 and a sort of French take on the iconic “I Love New York” tee) during the spring 2001 collection. Time will tell if Chiuri’s homage garners as much of a frenzy as the original did—as of now, a Galliano-designed tee will run you upwards of $500 on secondhand retailers like Vestiaire Collective and The RealReal.

Dior fall 2025, Dior spring 2001. Getty Images

Elsewhere, Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali continued to champion the Boho comeback for fall, showing her now signature sheer dresses and flared trousers in front of a cool front row. In a further nod to the aughts trend, Kamali showed variations of the “Paddington” bag that Phoebe Philo created in 2005. At the time, the bulky accessory was such a hit that newspapers called it “the most wanted accessory in the history of the fashion business.”

Another beloved handbag to continue its comeback this season was the Fendi baguette. Yes, the baguette has been a staple of the brand’s accessory line for years. But designer Silvia Fendi went big this season (it marked the brand’s centennial) with baguettes done in purple sequins and laden with charms. The Italian label also brought back the baguette’s lesser-known counterpart, the “Spy” bag—the foldable shoulder accessory counted Gwen Stefani and Paris Hilton as fans following its debut in 2005.

Chloé fall 2025, Diane Kruger in 2005. Getty Images

Fendi fall 2025, Sarah Jessica Parker at the Sex and the City premiere in 2000. Getty Images

McQueen’s relatively new designer Séan McGirr also had some fun revisiting the past. He emblazoned sheer blouses with the house’s macabre skull print that founder Alexander McQueen debuted in the late ’00s much to the delight of stars like Ashley Olsen and Kim Kardashian. Perhaps McGirr was spurred on by Timothée Chalamet who brought the skull scarf back into the cultural zeitgeist as part of his A Complete Unknown press tour last month.

Yes, vintage references were aplenty this season. But that didn’t stop designers from working new elements into their collections, too. Look no further than Chiuri’s wearable play on knickers and the sculptural, feathered, and ruffled looks that McGirr showed at McQueen. Perhaps, all these archival references proved that there’s nothing wrong with looking back to look forward.