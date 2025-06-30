Husband and wife duo Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are on the same page when it comes to front row style. On Sunday, the couple matched in casual twists on power suiting to attend the Jacquemus menswear spring 2026 show, titled “Le Paysan,” at the Orangery at the Palace of Versaille.

McConaughey led the way in the more experimental take of the two: a structured pearl white coat that was missing its lapels and buttons. Instead, the minimalist piece featured invisible closures and a sloping front rather than the usual collar. The actor elevated the unconventional jacket with a pair of free-flowing black trousers. Alves, meanwhile, went for the more traditional version of tailoring—but her look wasn’t without decidedly modern touches, either.

The model, leaning into the color palette of her husband’s look, wore a bridal white power suit that was all about its silhouette. Alves donned a two-button blazer that was marked by its strong, in-charge shoulders and slightly oversized fit. Down below, Alves leaned into the baggy look with a pair of billowing white pants that were pleated to perfection. For accessories, she went with white cap-toe shoes featuring a ladylike bow detail, gold necklaces, and wet-look hair.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the historic chateau, Alves and McConaughey took their seats among a star-studded front row consisting of the likes of Gillian Anderson, Emma Roberts, Stormzy, and Aya Nakamura. Like Alves and McConaughey, the majority of guests opted for elegant, minimalist looks in stark white and jet black—with the occasional pop of cherry red and butter yellow, of course.

Considering the types of clothing designer Simone Porte Jacquemus presented on the runway—sleek, simple silhouettes devoid of any major color or pattern—Alves and McConaughey couldn’t have chose a better occasion to coordinate.