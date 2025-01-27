Technically, Timothée Chalamet is campaigning for an Oscar for his role in A Complete Unknown—but he seems more dedicated to campaigning on behalf of the sartorial power of the humble scarf than his latest acclaimed film. The actor has been a walking museum exhibition dedicated to scarf history in recent weeks, so perhaps we should have seen this coming. After pulling both hosting and musical guest duty on Saturday Night Live, Chalamet was spotted heading to the show’s after party wearing perhaps the most iconic scarf in recent fashion history: the Alexander McQueen skull scarf.

If you were at all cognizant of fashion in the late ’00s, you hardly need its significance explained. If you weren’t, well, McQueen’s skull scarf was the rare fashion piece that almost everyone could agree on. From Disney Channel stars to hardcore hipsters, rappers to rock stars, Kim Kardashian to Yoko Ono, few were immune to its Gothic charms. You could just throw it over a black top and some skinny jeans, and you instantly had a look.

McQueen’s fascination with skulls was apparent in his work from the very beginning, but this particular skull motif first appeared on a dress for his spring 2003 collection. Eventually, it was repurposed for scarves. They sold like hotcakes, and provided a valuable commercial hit for a house best known for its daring, avant-garde runway looks.

Chalamet wore his houndstooth version tightly wound around his neck and tucked into an oversize sports jacket. The look almost obscured that iconic skull print, but there’s simply no mistaking them if you lived through the era now known as Indie Sleaze.

With the recent uptick in interest in late ’00s style, it’s a small wonder that no other celeb dared to bring back the scarf before this. Perhaps they were all waiting until Chalamet, the world’s reigning scarf master, dreamed it was time for its official return.

Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was spotted entering the party, too—but didn’t take the opportunity for a matching moment by wearing a skull scarf of her own. What a shame. She could have borrowed one from Kim.