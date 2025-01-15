Timothée Chalamet Borrows Y2K Disney Channel’s Favorite Styling Trick

Unlike many of his young Hollywood peers, Timothée Chalamet did not graduate from the Disney Channel school of stardom. As a teen, he was balancing high school with the occasional role, like his recurring gig on Showtime’s Homeland. But from the looks of his latest red carpet ensemble, it seems Chalamet thinks he might have missed out. His choice of accessories would have 2006-era Ashley Tisdale jealous.

Chalamet was in Paris for the premiere of A Complete Unknown (it’s known as Un Parfait Inconnu in France). The base of his outfit was stylish yet unremarkable (at least, by Chalamet’s adventurous standards). A leather shacket and baggy jeans worn with black boots and a white T-shirt is something you might see variations of a thousand times over on any given night in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. All the better to highlight his accessories: a skinny pink scarf and a coordinating distressed trucker hat.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

We’re aware the legacy of Y2K skinny scarves and trucker hats extends well beyond the Disney Channel wardrobing department, but something about the coordinating colorways takes us right back to the House of Mouse. British rocker Pete Doherty might have loved a skinny scarf at the time, but this take felt decidedly like a young Hilary Duff. Or The O.C.-era Mischa Barton. Did he buy it at Kitson?

Getty Images

Chalamet has certainly aimed to provoke during this recent press cycle. Just yesterday, he arrived on the red carpet on a rented e-bike. But it’s worth noting that his love of skinny scarves remains, even when Chalamet isn’t aiming for a reaction.

Maybe that’s because the statement scarf is a big part of the personal style playbook of Haider Ackermann, the incoming creative director of Tom Ford who is Chalamet’s close friend and occasional stylist. You’ll never find him in a traditional tie, but you will find him in all manner of scarf.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

In fact, at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Chalamet debuted Ackermann’s first creation under the Tom Ford label. The look, of course, included a skinny scarf. As for the trucker hat? Well, maybe that’s all Timmé.