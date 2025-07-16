When ripped jeans became a phenomenon in the 2000s, wearers often heard comments like, “Did you pay extra for those holes?” The answer was usually yes—and, all these years later, Miley Cyrus is no exception. Yesterday, the singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of intentionally shredded designer denim that she paired with an equally controversial shoe.

Cyrus, visiting the SiriusXM studios to promote the release of her visual album, Something Beautiful, slipped into a full Margiela look. Despite the Rocker chic feel, focus instantly went to Cyrus’s trousers: a pair of extremely ripped straight leg jeans. The throwback piece—which retails for $620, rips included—features a light wash and strands of torn fabric throughout. Cyrus’s jeans were an extreme nod to the 2000s, an era when super-shredded jeans were more common than trousers with their entire silhouette in tact.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From there, Cyrus brought her trousers into 2025 by pairing them with one of fashion’s most divisive shoes: Margiela’s black Tabi loafers. (The star has been a long-time fan of the split-toe shape, even going as far as to sport it on the red carpet). She tied in their color with a black bodysuit tucked into her jeans and added some edge to the look by draping a faux fur jacket over her arms.

Given Cyrus’s penchant for vintage fashion—she’s worn plenty of archival gems from the likes of Patrick Kelly, Mugler, and Alaïa during her Something Beautiful press tour—it’s no wonder she’d bring back a shunned denim trend from over two decades ago. But the resurgence of ultra-ripped jeans isn’t out of nowhere. Flared denim, another early 2000s staple, has been especially popular this season among the likes of Bella Hadid and Rihanna. Anne Hathaway also co-signed the ripped jeans revival this spring, but elevated the look with tons of sequins and a luxe trench coat.

In true Cyrus fashion, she pushed it to the max, pairing jeans shredded to near-oblivion with the most controversial shoes in her closet.