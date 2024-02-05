Sunday night was a big one for Miley Cyrus. Finally, after over two decades in the industry, the singer took home her first Grammy Award (immediately followed by her second). And Cyrus celebrated the achievement like only she could—with not one, not two, but five show-stopping looks throughout the evening, and a larger-than-life rockabilly bouffant hairstyle one would never dare cover up with a blonde Hannah Montana wig.

Of course, by now you’ve likely already seen Cyrus’ red carpet look, as it made its way across the Internet at lightening speed not long after she arrived to the Crypto.com arena. While many of the evening’s attendees opted for more classic gowns, Cyrus stood out in a Maison Margiela creation by John Galliano, inspired by a moment from the brand’s fall 1997 collection. Galliano and his team utilized 14,000 strategically placed gold safety pins to create the dress, which formed a circular motif at the bodice and a thong around her waist. A decorative high neck, off-the-shoulder sleeve details, and added skirt completed the ensemble, which Cyrus accessorized with Elsa Peretti jewelry from Tiffany & Co and yellow velvet Tabi heels created by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But maybe the metal on her bare body was a little too cold for the rainy Los Angeles night, because by the time we saw Cyrus again, early on in the broadcast, she was wearing something completely different. The singer took the stage to accept her first-ever Grammy—the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song, “Flowers”—in a much more subdued look compared to her first outfit of the evening. This time, she was wearing a black, sequin-covered jumpsuit with a high neck and keyhole cutout that extended down her torso. Of course, her hairstyle hadn’t moved an inch.

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Not long after, it was time for Cyrus to return to the stage, this time to perform the song that won her a Grammy. The singer, a known Bob Mackie fan, reached into the designer’s archive and pulled out a gorgeous, silver beaded, fringe body suit from Mackie’s fall/winter 2002 “To Broadway With Love” collection with a bandeau-style top and a large cutout at her torso. The fringe on the skirt moved wildly as Cyrus performed, proving once again why Mackie is still a go-to designer for singers after decades in the business.

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But the Mackie love affair didn’t end there, because Cyrus had more to show off. Blink and you likely missed the beaded lace bustier and pants the singer paired with a feather shrug from the same Mackie collection. While the outfit deserved a bit of screen time, it seems we have to settle for the few images we have of the ensemble. You know you have unmatched access to the Mackie archive when you can afford to don an iconic look for a quick backstage break.

Instagram/@bobmackie

Those four ensembles would have satiated pretty much anyone else, but Cyrus still had one more award to win and dress to show off. Throughout the evening, the singer and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, stuck to what seem to be her favorite brands in Galliano’s Margiela and Bob Mackie. It makes sense, then, that Cyrus would choose to round out the night in Gucci by Sabato De Sarno, another one of her go-tos. When accepting her award for Record of the Year, Cyrus took the stage in her fifth outfit, a chocolate brown, sequin-covered one-shoulder dress with a gathered cutout at her hip and high slit. A tonal feather boa and a Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag completed the look, and the evening of glam for Cyrus.

Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

It seems the singer went into the night knowing two things: I want to wear the largest hairstyle the Grammys has ever seen, and I want to sparkle, and with her five looks and a whole lot of hairspray, she was able to achieve just that.