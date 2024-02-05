There’s no denying that Miley Cyrus hasn’t been afraid to make her presence known on the red carpet over the years. Tonight, the singer might’ve just made the statement of all statements at the Grammy Awards, stepping out in a barely-there, naked dress that she paired with va-va-voom ‘70s hair.

Cyrus’ dress, a custom piece designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, was created with what amounted to, per the brand, 14,000 gold safety pins. The pins were strategically placed throughout the look, over the course of 675 hours, forming a circular motif at the bodice as well as imitating the look of a thong near her waist. Her high-low hemline added a playful touch to the look, while the high-neck collar and draped sleeves furthered the unconventional feel of the dress.

Galliano, who just presented a fantasy-filled couture collection in Paris, has used safety pins in his work before—both at Margiela and earlier at Dior—so the material choice isn’t outside of his usual wheelhouse. It isn’t too far from Cyrus’ either, who once wore a dress composed of dozens of tiny mirrors. But this particular piece appeared to be inspired by a similar look Galliano designed for his eponymous label’s fall 1997 collection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of Cyrus’ look was just as worthy of discussion as her custom Margiela dress. She paired the statement piece with Elsa Peretti jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and rounded things out with velvet tabi heels—in specific, a pair created by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela, featuring an ankle strap closure.

Glam was nothing short of usual, with the singer opting for a dewy makeup look and larger-than-life hair. Perhaps her wispy bouffant was an homage to her mentor and godmother, Dolly Parton?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus is up for a total of six awards at the Grammy Awards. She’s nominated in two categories for her most recent album Endless Summer Vacation, in Best Album and Best Pop Vocal Album, for “Flowers” in three separate categories, and her collaboration “Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile in Pop Duo/Group Performance. She’s also slated to perform “Flowers” on the Grammys stage—surely, we’ll be waiting patiently to see how she tops this Margiela moment.