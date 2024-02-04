Dua Lipa is amongst a host of big-time performers at tonight’s Grammy Awards, but before the pop sensation takes her place on stage, she managed to have quite the fashion moment on the red carpet—in another one of her signature jaw-dropping looks, of course. On Sunday evening in Los Angeles, Dua stepped out to the biggest night in music wearing a metallic gown that was equal parts Disco Diva and Joan of Arc.

The singer’s look, a custom Courrèges number designed by Nicolas Di Felice, featured a plunging neckline and small, skin-baring cut-outs at the hips. The dress’ column silhouette was fairly straightforward, but the main attraction of the gown was certainly its fabric. Layers upon layers of metallic fringe formed to create an almost armor-like effect as the pop star posed on the red carpet. We’re not quite sure if Dua may be shielding herself from someone, but given that she’s nominated for her pop banger, “Dance The Night,” this very Disco Diva dress was rather apropos.

“I feel very strong in it, it’s definitely a heavy, metal dress,” Dua told reporters on the red carpet, adding “I feel very Joan of Arc.”

In addition to plenty of cut-outs and reflective fringe, Dua brought her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, as her date (sorry, Callum). She rounded out her look with a selection of blinding silver jewels from Tiffany & Co. and styled her deep red hair in tousled waves.

Dua, already a three-time Grammy winner, is up for two awards this year. She is nominated in the Song of the Year and Song Written for Visual Media categories—both for her Barbie smash hit, “Dance The Night.”

After Dua flashed her Courrèges number, she offered a sneak peak into what fans can expect once she takes the Grammys stage. “We’ve got something special for you guys tonight, I’m really excited about this performance,” she said. When asked to describe her performance in three words? “Intense, strong, dance-y.”