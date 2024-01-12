Ah, Hollywood love. Or, more accurately in this case, London Love. Dua Lipa has started the new year off by sparking romance rumors with British actor Callum Turner after the pair were spotted together at the star-studded Masters of the Air premiere.

The 28-year-old pop sensation was most recently linked to French director Romain Gavras throughout the majority of 2023. In December, news emerged that the pair, who made their couples debut at the Cannes Film Festival, had gone their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. “She has [blinders] on when it comes to her career, and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour,” a source explained at the time. Dua was also in a relationship with Anwar Hadid for over two years and was rumored to previously be involved with Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow.

Turner, 33, most famously dated Vanessa Kirby between 2016 and 2020. The pair split in February of that year due to their busy work schedules. “Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world, and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers,” a source told British tabloid The Sun, adding, “As their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered, and they have gradually grown apart. It's very sad, as they were once so close.” Turner, perhaps best known for his role in the Fantastic Beasts series, has more recently starred in the George Clooney–directed The Boys in the Boat and the upcoming miniseries Masters of the Air.

While things are still fairly new between the potential lovebirds, here’s a complete timeline of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s relationship, below. If things continue to blossom, we’ll be sure to update it.

January 2024

On January 10, Dua and Turner were caught by eagle-eye attendees dancing and sharing a kiss at the Masters of the Air premiere in Los Angeles. An anonymous video, shot through a tiny crack in the door, caught the pair getting cozy at the premiere’s afterparty. Dua is not affiliated with the miniseries, in which Turner stars alongside Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler, so her attendance caused speculation that she and the British actor were truly an item.

Less than 24 hours later, Page Six reported that the pair are in fact dating. “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” an insider told the tabloid. “She was at the premiere to support him.”

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi receieved a tip on January 8 that Dua and Turner were seen together at the Golden Globe Awards. “Dua Lipa holding court at Tower Bar post Golden Globes appearance,” the inisder began, adding, “She was sitting next to Callum Turner and looking very cozy.”