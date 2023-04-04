ALL GOOD THINGS...

The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023

Never get too invested in a celebrity relationship. Unfortunately, in the world of Hollywood, couples break up and make up on a dime. Just when you start thinking a specific couple is in it for the long haul, an Instagram story announcing their separation will bring you back to reality. The art of a celebrity breakup announcement has evolved in recent years, and these days there are a number of ways public figures can announce their split—social media, podcasts, magazine interviews just to name a few. Because of that, it can be easy to miss out on these important relationship updates, so we’re keeping track of all the celebrity breakups all year long, so you don’t continue supporting a couple that ended things months ago.

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella
Fanning very casually confirmed her split from actor Max Minghella during an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. Fanning and Minghella started dating around 2018 after meeting on the set of Teen Spirit, a film starring Fanning which Minghella wrote and directed. The two kept things fairly private during their multi-year relationship, though they did make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2019, and Fanning most recently joined Minghella at the premiere for his latest film, Babylon in December.

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz
Larson announced her split from the virtual reality director during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The actress was giving an update on her life and mentioned, “I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open.”

The actress sparked dating rumors with Allan-Blitz in July 2019 when they were photographed kissing just six months after she called off her engagement with actor and musician Alex Greenwald. The two made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in 2020 and later attended many events together to promote their joint projects like the 2022 short film, Remembering.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
Many were shocked when Witherspoon took to Instagram in March to announce that she and her husband of 11 years, Toth, were getting a divorce. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Reese and Toth got engaged in December 2010 and married just four months later on her ranch in Ojai, California. The two share a 10-year-old son together named Tennessee James.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby
Williand and Selby split in February after five years together. The Game of Thrones star shared the news on her Instagram story, marking “the end of an era.”

Williams and Selby were known as quite the fashionable pair when they were together, often sitting side-by-side front row at various fashion shows. Selby also helped design a handful of William’s red carpet looks, including her JW Anderson dress for the Emmys in 2019 and Met Gala look in 2021. Despite breaking up, Williams promised that their working relationship would continue.

“Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers...and it will continue to do so,” Williams said in the statement.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
The two artists went their separate ways in February, ending their year-long engagement following two months of being on-and-off, according to People. The news came after Lavigne was spotted out to dinner with the rapper Tyga in Los Angeles.

When the photos of Tyga and Lavigne came out, it apparently came as a shock to Mod Sun, as his rep told People that the pair was “together and engaged” as far as he knew. At that point, though, it seemed Lavigne had already moved on and Tyga and the Canadian singer would later go on to to attend Paris Fashion Week together as a couple.