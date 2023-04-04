Larson announced her split from the virtual reality director during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The actress was giving an update on her life and mentioned, “I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open.”

The actress sparked dating rumors with Allan-Blitz in July 2019 when they were photographed kissing just six months after she called off her engagement with actor and musician Alex Greenwald. The two made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in 2020 and later attended many events together to promote their joint projects like the 2022 short film, Remembering.