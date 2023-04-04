ALL GOOD THINGS...
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2023
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Never get too invested in a celebrity relationship. Unfortunately, in the world of Hollywood, couples break up and make up on a dime. Just when you start thinking a specific couple is in it for the long haul, an Instagram story announcing their separation will bring you back to reality. The art of a celebrity breakup announcement has evolved in recent years, and these days there are a number of ways public figures can announce their split—social media, podcasts, magazine interviews just to name a few. Because of that, it can be easy to miss out on these important relationship updates, so we’re keeping track of all the celebrity breakups all year long, so you don’t continue supporting a couple that ended things months ago.