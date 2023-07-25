Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have suddenly pulled into the lead in the race for this summer’s biggest surprising celebrity couple after the pair were spotted getting cozy in Los Angeles over the weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ reveal that the athlete and supermodel spent two days over the weekend together, with Shayk spending the night at Brady’s house. The couple seemed to be in good spirits—they were seen caressing each other cheeks and sharing a laugh.

Brady and Shayk both have very detailed dating history. Shayk has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West, Cristiano Ronaldo, and of course, shares a child with her ex-husband Bradley Cooper. Brady has quite the romantic legacy himself—having most recently filed for divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October. Reportedly, Bündchen is unbothered by the relationship: "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom?” a source told TMZ. “She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on."

Though the relationship is fairly new (and who knows where it will head), here’s everything we know about the budding romance, below.

How did Tom Brady and Irina Shayk meet?

According to sources, the pair first became interested in each other romantically this June when they attended the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. However, it seems like they were friendly well before as they share mutual friends.

“Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider added that Brady and Shayk “spent time together” in June and “hit it off.”

At the time of the party, there were reports that Shayk and other models made a “beeline” for the newly single Brady. “She followed him around all weekend,” a source said to Page Six. “She was throwing herself at him.”

At the time, a representative for Shayk denied the source’s claims. “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

How long have they been together?

Brady and Shayk have been dating since the wedding but it is unclear how much time they are spending together. "The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Allegedly, Brady invited Shayk to his home though the pair haven’t seen eachother that frequently (which is understandable given their busy schedules). “They’ve been in touch ever since the [wedding,] trying to line up schedules to meet,” a source said. “They have a lot of chemistry.”

Is it serious?

Things seem fairly casual thus far, however, sources have said that Brady sees potential in the relationship and is taking the initiative. “Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about,” a source noted.

“She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work,” the insider continued. “He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids.”