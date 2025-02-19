For celebrities, wedding season is all year round. And so far, 2025 has been no exception with A-list actors, models, and directors tying the knot in every type of ceremony imaginable. While, of course, many opt for a blowout wedding party with hundreds of guests, most celebrities nowadays are choosing low-key ceremonies often in their own homes or at the local courthouse. Some are even choosing not to publicize their nuptials altogether.

And given the sheer amount of celebrity engagements recently—from Zendaya and Tom Holland to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco—the wedding bells surely won’t stop ringing throughout this year. Here, all the celebrity weddings of 2025.

Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Congratulations are in order for Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason. The couple got married in a Beverly Hills courthouse on February 18. The news was confirmed to People via a representative for Lupe. The intimate ceremony comes a few months after Lupe and Mason welcomed a daughter named Ellis in August 2024. Following the premiere of Nobody Wants This in September, Lupe revealed that she had been five months pregnant while filming the show. The pair have been together since at least August 2023.