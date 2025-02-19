Every Celebrity Wedding of 2025
For celebrities, wedding season is all year round. And so far, 2025 has been no exception with A-list actors, models, and directors tying the knot in every type of ceremony imaginable. While, of course, many opt for a blowout wedding party with hundreds of guests, most celebrities nowadays are choosing low-key ceremonies often in their own homes or at the local courthouse. Some are even choosing not to publicize their nuptials altogether.
And given the sheer amount of celebrity engagements recently—from Zendaya and Tom Holland to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco—the wedding bells surely won’t stop ringing throughout this year. Here, all the celebrity weddings of 2025.
Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason
Congratulations are in order for Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason. The couple got married in a Beverly Hills courthouse on February 18. The news was confirmed to People via a representative for Lupe.
The intimate ceremony comes a few months after Lupe and Mason welcomed a daughter named Ellis in August 2024. Following the premiere of Nobody Wants This in September, Lupe revealed that she had been five months pregnant while filming the show. The pair have been together since at least August 2023.
Mette-Marie Kongsved and Elijah Wood
The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has put a ring on it. The actor subtly confirmed his marriage to film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved on January 7. The notoriously private couple share two children, a boy and a girl, together.
“I’m beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife,” Wood said on the “Inside Of You” podcast. During the appearance, the actor was seen wearing a ring on his middle finger that was etched with the word “Dad.” Wood and Kongsved went public with their romance in 2018 and reportedly got married in Sweden on New Year's Eve.