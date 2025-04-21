Kristen Stewart’s Wedding Dress Isn’t a Dress at All

Over the weekend, Kristen Stewart and her long-time partner Dylan Meyer officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. And true to her daring fashion sense, Stewart didn’t play by the rules when it came to her wedding dress. In fact, she didn’t wear a dress at all.

Stewart slipped into a light gray mini skirt and a matching cardigan for her nuptials on Easter Sunday. She paired her set with a cropped white t-shirt—the only inclusion of “bridal white” in her entire outfit—and black shoes. Meyer, a writer and actor, went the more traditional route of the couple. She wore a silk mini dress that featured a sheer top half.

The ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, and CJ Romero. According to reports, the couple had already picked up their marriage license in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, April 15.

Terma, SL / BACKGRID

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter and producer, reconnected romantically in 2019 after first meeting on a 2013 set. Meyer popped the question two years later and confirmed the rumors via social media. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told Howard Stern at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart spoke with Rolling Stone in 2024 about her desire to have children. “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no fucking way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” she told the outlet, adding, “And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.” Stewart also gushed about Meyer, whom she called “the right person.”

“Luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same shit,” Stewart said. “We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much fucking smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘Fuck, that is the best.’”