Kylie isn’t the only Jenner sister bringing her boyfriend to Milan Fashion Week. Because on Friday at the Gucci runway show, Kendall said “I see your Timothée lock screen and raise you a front row Bad Bunny.”

Earlier this week, Kendall and Bunny touched down in Milan via private jet, so it was only a matter of time before the couple stepped out in the city. And despite the roomy traveling conditions, Kendall seems to have forgotten her pants, again. Thankfully, Bunny had her covered.

The pair did enter the event space at slightly different times, however, they were conveniently situated right next to each other on the front row. Style-wise, and like many of their date night looks, they appeared to be on the same page.

Kendall opted for a trench coat that she turned into an extremely short mini dress thanks to a cinched waist belt. The piece had lots of technical details, like buttons down the front and statement closures at the sleeves. Elsewhere, the model kept things rather simple with a pair of patent sling back heels and a leather shoulder bag in the same cherry red shade as her shoes.

While Jenner’s trench certainly had a fall feel too it, Bunny’s ensemble was a little more of what we would expect when it comes to transitional dressing. The Puerto Rican rapper sported a pair of light wash jeans with a loosely fitted white button down (we still think Kendall may have taken a pinstripe version of his). For accessories, the star rounded his ensemble out with black sunglasses, a knit beanie, loafers, and a Gucci “Jackie” bag.

While Bunny has said he and Kendall aren’t “interested” in confirming their relationship, sitting side by side on the front row at fashion week is just about as official as it gets. Especially for Kendall, whose appearances—both on and off the runway—are few and far between when compared to a few years ago. And especially at Gucci where there was another debut going on with Sabato De Sarno’s first collection for the brand.

Still, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bunny reiterated that, aside from a select few in his inner circle, his private life is off limits. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he explained to the publication.

He did, however, give insight into how the pair communicate which has been a point of discussion for fans. “With some people, I speak English—with some specific people. With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”