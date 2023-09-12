Bad Bunny doesn’t feel like he owes the public an explanation concerning his long-rumored romance with Kendall Jenner. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Puerto Rican rapper was rather guarded when asked about his relationship with the 27-year-old model.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he told the publication. Bunny later went on to clarify that he doesn’t feel the need to address his relationship to the public but has been clear where he and Jenner stand to close friends and family.

“They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” he explained, later making up a facetious scenario of a fan digging into his business. “As for Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.” In the words of the great Nene Leakes, Dominguez was probably thinking, “Now why am I in it?”

While Bunny, yes, does not need to address every little rumor or confirm his relationship with Jenner, it’s only natural that the public will spark up scenarios, no matter how far fetched—especially given how frequently they’ve been spotted together. Still though, he feels that his relationship should be separate from his artistry—which of course may eventually conflict with the fact that he’s dating a member of one of the most talked about families in the world.

“There are people who say that artists have to put up with it,” he said. “I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Despite Bunny’s hesitancy to make things official, he and Jenner have just about sent every indication that they are coupled. The pair were first spotted together back in March, when they went out to dinner in Los Angeles and ended the night with a hug and kiss. At the time, we thought things might’ve been kept to a brief fling but they’ve kept things up with a bout of public appearances.

Most recently, they took things to Drake’s Los Angeles concert earlier last month. Again, the couple were spotted getting rather cozy throughout the night—sharing laughs and kisses while situated next to Kim Kardashian.

In July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that things were becoming more "serious" between the potential lovebirds. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them,” the insider noted. “Their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”