Kylie Jenner Brought Timothée Chalamet Along With Her to the Prada Show (Kind of)

It’s Prada show day in Milan, which means the celebrities and fashion-obsessed alike have come out in full force to once again peak inside the minds of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Emma Roberts, Ayo Edibiri, and more stars sat front row for the spring/summer 2024 presentation, but arguably the most famous face came from someone who used the show as an opportunity to make their first appearance this fashion month after skipping out on both New York and London—Kylie Jenner.

The reality star snuck into the presentation, which was held at Fondazione Prada, avoiding the street style photographers on the way in, though she did get some photos in front of the branded sign once inside the venue. Jenner kept most of her ensemble for the event fairly simple, opting for a branded Prada turtleneck mini dress. On top, then, she wore the hero piece of the look, a Swarovski crystal covered skirt, seemingly inspired by a longer version from the brand’s spring/summer 2010 collection.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before the presentation began, Jenner took her seat in the front row with outgoing British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour on one side and Rosalía on the other. The two friends chatted and took some selfies together until the models started to make their walk down the slime-dripping runway. At that point, Jenner’s phone was trained directly on the clothes.

While Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, were seen touching down in Milan earlier in the day, Kendall herself didn’t walk in the show, and neither attended. Kylie’s rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, also missed out on the event. He was, however, represented in digital form, as Jenner revealed she has a photo with the actor as the lockscreen on her iPhone. It seems likely, though, that Kylie will link up with her sister later in the Italian city, and possibly support the model if she walks the catwalk this week. As for if Chalamet will join in for a double date, we’ll have to wait and see.