Secrets, secrets are no fun unless you share them with everyone! Well, after months of hiding their alleged relationship with a FBI-level of secrecy, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have had quite the hard launch in the past week. And on Sunday, Hollywood’s hottest couple took things to the US Open where they caught a glimpse of the Men’s Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev (dispersed between bouts of PDA).

The US Open is as public as celebrity sightings go—nearly everyone from Barack and Michele Obama to Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Kidman have been spotted in the stands throughout this year’s tournament. Jenner and Chalamet, though, seemed to have no problem with the added attention as they put their new romance on display all evening long.

They were photographed courtside watching the match while wrapping their arms around the other, caressing each other’s hair, and even, sharing a few kisses. In perhaps an homage to his NYU days, Chalamet whipped out a point-and-shoot digital camera to snap a few photos of Kylie. TBD if they’ll make it to her Instagram feed.

Their PDA didn’t quite hit Kravis-heights, but still, it looks like they are currently in the lovebird phase where a minute doesn’t go by without some sort of PDA. Style-wise, Jenner and Chalamet were in a matching mood (perhaps, they’ve taken some advice from the other high-profile Jenner relationship, between Kendall and Bad Bunny). Kylie sported a cropped black t-shirt, jeans, shield sunglasses, and a Bottega Veneta bag while Timothée kept things lowkey in a gray t-shirt, hoodie, and thin sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While they finally made things official at the Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert, the US Open appearance followed another recent public outing just two days prior. The couple attended an intimate New York Fashion Week hosted by Haider Ackermann (where, per Vogue, their attendance sent the room “abuzz”). They were sat to the left of the designer, who Timothée has been a long-time supporter of and who dressed Kylie for this year’s Met Gala (as part of his couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier).

Prior to their recent string of public outings, it was previously reported that the pair were “getting to know each other” over the past six months. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids,” a source told People. “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.” Stepdad Timothée coming when?