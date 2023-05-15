The rumor-filled relationship saga of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny added another notch to its belt this weekend. Yes, pun intended. The first signs of a possible romance between the model and singer came in February, and the pair have continued to add fuel to the fire with something they both excel at: fashion.

The duo attended the birthday of rapper Yung Taco, one of Jenner’s longtime close friends, this weekend in Los Angeles which featured other A-list attendees like Winnie Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tyler, the Creator. Despite the star-studded guest list, Jenner and Bunny caused us to wonder: were their matching matrix-inspired leather looks just a coincidence? Or are they trying to tell us something?

Jenner wore a long leather trench for the occasion which she paired with black trousers and sleek ‘90s-esque heels. The model kept it simple with accessories aside from a rare snakeskin Fendi baguette on her shoulder. Bunny maintained the pair’s understated palette with a black leather jacket and flared pants, chunky heeled boots, an LA Dodgers hat, and wide-framed tinted glasses.

The sighting comes two days after the two were seen together court-side at the Los Angeles Lakers game, matching outfits in tow. Jenner and Bunny sported striking snakeskin boots as well as coordinating leather outerwear. The night was a family affair as Jenner’s sister Kim also made an appearance in a “I Love Nerds” graphic t-shirt.

Jenner and Bunny also made waves at the Met Gala earlier this month where they unofficially attended the main event and after party together. While the jury is still out on whether they are truly an item, the frequency of their coordinated outfits may be the best indicator we have so far.

Los Angeles Lakers playoff game. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images