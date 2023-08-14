After choosing a rather fall-themed dress last week, Kendall Jenner continued to pull out the cold weather staples out over the weekend in Los Angeles. But, this time, the model had someone special to coordinate her look with—her rumored, kind-of-official boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Attending Drake’s second L.A. concert as part of his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour, the couple decided to do something they’re entirely familiar with—matching looks. Their outfits were pretty simple, but upon closer inspection, they seemed to be wearing almost the exact same pair of black leather pants (maybe the Kardashian-Jenner crew are immune to the summer heat?).

Both the model and singer’s pants were low-rise and had a casual, slightly loose shape to them. Jenner paired her’s with a ‘90s-approved pair of boots. Bad Bunny hopped on the boots train, too, but with a tan snakeskin choice. He also appeared to be in a fall mood already, accessorizing his leather pants with a cream jacket, green snapback, and rectangle sunglasses. Kendall finished things off rather simply with a black, semi-sheer tank.

BACKGRID

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the couple have coordinated their date night outfits. When they first started appearing publicly together back in May, they unveiled two matching leather looks. The first came at the Los Angeles Lakers game where they twinned in snakeskin boots. And just a few days after, they showed up to a V.I.P. party looking very Matrix-coded in all-black outfits.

It seems that in a few months of dating, Jenner and Bad Bunny have already established a uniform of sorts their date nights—usually black or neutrals, fairly casual, and filled with lots of leather. It makes sense though, given their respective professions, that they would be so concerned with syncing their choices. Who is calling the shots on what they wear is yet to be determined.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Regardless, it appears that things are heating up between the model and singer. Fans at the concert captured them dancing and engaging in a few rounds of PDA. While each have yet to confirm their relationship, Jenner mentioned to WSJ. Magazine that she is keeping things private for now (which must not include PDA-filled date nights).

“I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she said. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and not [let] the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side.”