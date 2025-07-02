Kylie Jenner is extending her Italian getaway following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s grandiose Venice wedding. Making her way to the country’s Tuscany region this week with her children, Stormi and Aire Webster in tow, the apex influencer continued her La Dolce Vita summer with a wardrobe full of flair and refreshed takes on the season’s foremost accessories.

Jenner, seen outside her Tuscan villa earlier today, made the case for swimwear as daywear. Her brown bikini top featured a hand-painted floral motif. Instead of matching bottoms, she paired her bra with 2000s-style, low-rise trousers in white. Jenner’s pants flared just enough to offer a peek a her black thong flip-flops—a humble style that’s been all the rage among fashion girls this summer.

Still, it was Jenner’s brightly-hued scarf that commanded the most attention. Showing off the piece’s versatility, the model styled it in three entirely different ways: around her waist as a makeshift sarong, casually in her hand, and wrapped around her hair. The latter look nodded to the classic summer head scarf, a nostalgic trend that resurfaced as the “Yoo hoo, boys” look in 2024 and shows no signs of fading out.

DWS / BACKGRID

DWS / BACKGRID

Ever the businesswoman, Jenner also used her vacation as a way to highlight Khy’s new foray into swimwear. She slipped into an unreleased bikini from her fashion line, which consisted of a matching bra and thong in the suddenly resurgent polka dot print. Jenner layered a white t-shirt with a slight sheer effect over top her black-and-white set and finished her look with a raffia pool bag.

@kyliejenner

Jenner arrived in Italy for the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, along with her sisters Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian, early last week. The model slipped into a series of statement summer looks for the multi-day nuptials, including vintage pieces from Dolce & Gabbana and Chloé and an off-white Dilara Findikoglu number, which she wore to the main ceremony, that was a major point of discourse on the Internet.

Based on her stay in Tuscany so far, it’s clear Jenner hasn’t run out of summer outfit ideas. And while she’s in good company with her children, perhaps her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, will join her. He filmed his seminal movie Call Me by Your Name not too far away from where she’s staying, after all.