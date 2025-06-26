Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber may have been oceans apart this week, but the models proved they’re entirely on the same page when it comes to summer dressing. Jenner, out in Paris on Tuesday, logged into the capri pants renaissance just a few days after Bieber did so in New York. In another act of fashion kismet, the close friends both wore their divisive trousers with the exact same cult handbag.

On Tuesday evening, Jenner was spotted heading to dinner with long-time Kar-Jenner pal, Fai Khadra, in the City of Light. The model nodded to French Girl style in an elegant criss-cross blouse from Jacquemus that exposed a sliver of her midriff. Jenner paired the pearl white piece with skin-tight capris, marking the model’s most notable foray into the throwback trend that’s stealthily made a comeback among the fashion set this season.

From there, Jenner kept up the black accents with rectangle glasses, open-toe sandals with ankle straps, and, most notably, The Row’s Cecily silk tote bag. The model has been an avid collector of The Row over the years—she can’t get enough of their Margaux and Marlo totes—but this number, which retails for $1,250 and is sold-out on The Row’s website, is a bit more under-the-radar than those styles. Not for long, though, as Jenner isn’t the only It girl with a liking for the dainty style.

BACKGRID

Over in New York City, Bieber carried the very same The Row bag while hitting the town on Saturday. The Rhode mogul adopted an extremely similar outfit formula to Jenner’s outfit, pairing the piece with low-slung, 2000s-style capris from Paloma Wool. Bieber arguably went down an even more controversial route, however, as her bottoms were designed with bold black-and-white polka dots. Flip-flop kitten heels, a more casual twist on Jenner’s pumps, and a fitted black tank completed the look.

There’s always been lots of overlap between Jenner and Bieber’s off-duty style. Even thousands of miles apart, the duo is making it clear: it’s a capri pants and The Row type of summer.