Kendall Jenner loves a simple classic, and now she’s found a new bag that’s sure to be a future classic. Like much of the fashion community, the model has long been a fan of The Row’s Margaux bag. So, when the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand dropped its new “Marlo” tote, an even more streamlined twist on the Mragaux, of course, Jenner was first in line. The model showed off her luxe accessory (currently sold out on the brand’s website) in Paris today.

Jenner slipped into a chic and understated model off-duty ‘fit as she left a L’Oréal photo shoot. Her new keep-all features the same boat structure as the Margaux but is a touch more casual than the original cult bag. It was the perfect no-fuss accent to Jenner’s simple black sweater and high-waisted blue jeans. She wore black ballet flats and a strong-shouldered checkered coat.

Best Image / BACKGRID

As one of The Row’s most ardent celebrity supporters, this handbag is just the latest addition to Jenner’s collection of minimal pieces from the brand. She’s taken a particular liking to the label’s sleek accessories, like their pointed-toe heels, ladylike clutches, and penny loafers. Of course, the Margaux (and now the Marlo) is a staple of Jenner’s off-duty style.

Many view the Margaux as the American brand’s equivalent to the Hermés Birkin bag—at least, in terms of scarcity. The style is almost always sold out online and is hard to come by in the brand’s flagship stores. If you’re lucky enough to find a Margaux secondhand, it’s sure to cost a pretty penny. The Marlo, much like everything else the Olsen twins design, is already experiencing similar levels of mania. Those in the market for the $5,600 purse can join a waitlist on the brand’s website. For what it’s worth, the Margaux is also on back-order.

Consider it The Row’s version of the Birkin, which, incidentally, Jenner has also been spotted carrying in the past.