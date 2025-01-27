Kendall Jenner Means Vintage Business In Paris

The spring 2025 couture shows kicked off this morning in Paris and it didn’t take long for Kendall Jenner to get down to business. Just moments after strutting the Schiaparelli runway in a sculpted nude illusion gown, Jenner hit the city streets in a vintage business suit from Alberta Ferretti that she finished off with some of 2025’s go-to trends.

Jenner’s dark gray suit coat, paired with a matching pencil skirt, featured a slight peplum silhouette and ruffled details at the back. Elegant “Ladies Who Lunch” looks like this one have been on the rise amongst it girls lately, but Jenner styled her outfit to ensure it was more than just cosplay.

She slipped on some chic leather gloves, a favorite accessory of the fall and winter runways, and a pair of Bottega Veneta mules. A ladylike handbag from The Row designed in the color du jour, burgundy, was the finishing piece.

BACKGRID

Considering her bag choice, it shouldn’t be a shock that Jenner had packed even more from The Row in her suitcase. Earlier in the day she wore a layered leather suit jacket from the cult brand that she paired with a white t-shirt and black pants. In her hand, she carried a brown suede Hermès bag.

It’s become a tradition for Jenner to flex her rare Hermès collection during Paris Fashion Week. This season, she seems to be using this suede number as her model bag. She was spotted carrying it on her way out of the Schiaparelli show.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, Kendall stepped out in another chic tailored outfit. She wore a houndstooth Bottega coat with large statement sleeves and even larger statement shoulders. Jenner leaned into the tie trend trend and completed her look with black dress pants and pumps.

These days, Kendall’s runway appearances are few and far between—she usually only walks a couple of shows a season, with Schiaparelli among them. In spite of her light catwalk schedule, the model is clearly content with using the streets of France as her own personal runway. Call her Kendall in Paris.