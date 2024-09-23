If you’re going to pull out an unexpected Hermés bag, why not do it in Paris? Today, Kendall Jenner was spotted with a black Kelly Depeches 36 complete with silver palladium hardware. The Depeches is the slimmer, briefcase version of the classic Hermès Kelly and features a low-profile shape, the brand’s iconic clasp closure, and a single handle at the top. Kendall, a long-time advocate for the standard Hermès Kelly, naturally paired this briefcase with some business-forward separates. Her gray suit jacket was a statement on its own thanks to its corset detailing. The model, now with a freshly dyed Marilyn ‘do, topped off her look with square glasses, silver earrings, and some pointed shoes.

Jenner was headed to rehearsals for the annual L’Oreal runway show—she’s an ambassador and face of the brand which likely explains this business chic outfit. But it’s also become a tradition that when Kendall arrives in Paris, she instantly adopts peak French Girl styling. During PFW in June, she paired a coquette fairy dress with even more holy grail Hermès—this one a vintage version in the standard shape. She also seems to have worn the same black shoes she pulled out today.

AbacaPress

Kendall’s Paris sighting comes a little more than 24 hours after she attended Bottega Veneta’s Milan Fashion Week spectacle. There, the model officially unveiled her new blonde, shoulder-length cut and color while dabbling in ultra-luxe fashion. She wore a curve-hugging chocolate brown dress that featured draped detailing and a gold clasp at the waist. Kendall accented her maxi with rust-hued stilettos and a woven leather handbag.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall’s personal style has taken a stark turn towards more simple, understated silhouettes over the past few years, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her wear some blue jeans and a blazer with a rare Hermès accessory. Perhaps she’s trying to keep up with her sister Kim Kardashian’s staggering Birkin collection.