Kim Kardashian Puts Her Own Twist on Gigi Hadid’s ‘Wolverine’ Top

Miuccia Prada has another hit on her hands. After the success of Miu Miu’s knit underwear and ultra-mini skirts, Prada’s latest trophy item—a butter yellow bandeau top—is becoming a staple in the wardrobes of major style players. Just ask Kim Kardashian who wore the piece while out in New York City yesterday.

Kardashian’s handkerchief top, which featured a bold Miu Miu logo across the front, debuted during the Italian brand’s spring 2024 runway show in October. The leather piece sat low across Kardashian’s bust, finishing off in a pointed fashion just along her waist. The Skims founder paired her buttery top with camel-hued trousers that finished off into a retro-style, flare silhouette. For the ultimate status symbol, Kardashian carried a rare suede Birkin bag in her hand. In the other, she held onto her 7-year-old Pomeranian named Sushi. The apex influencer finished off her outfit with bombshell waves, her signature dewy makeup, and open-toe PVC heels.

Just about anything the Kardashian-Jenners put on their bodies turn into an “It” piece over night, so don’t be surprised to see more of this Miu Miu number. Especially since Gigi Hadid just wore the exact top on the red carpet earlier this month.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid pulled out the runway piece for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City. The model styled the top almost exactly to how it debuted on the Paris catwalk, pairing it with a matching flare skirt. Hadid loosely cinched her skirt with a statement brown belt and let her the waistband of her Miu Miu underwear poke out from the waistline. Hadid finished off her look with a matching “Arcadie” bag, mismatched bangles, and strappy black pumps.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although Hadid followed through with Miu Miu’s quirky catwalk styling with her outfit, Kardashian presented a more pared-back version that might signal what’s to come this upcoming fall season. As celebrities prepare for colder weather, don’t be surprised to see them mix and match some of summer’s hottest trends—like butter yellow and smartly styled scarves—into their wardrobes. Expect camel brown suede, autumnal color ways, and the occasional Miu Miu scarf worn as a top.