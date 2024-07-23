Method dressing, meet runway dressing. Last night, themed red carpet style hit its peak at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere when Gigi Hadid led a brigade of high-fashion superhero suits (paired with some very nostalgic accessories) alongside Blake Lively.

Hadid, a close friend of Lively and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, slipped into a yellow school girl look from Miu Miu. She wore a skin-tight bandeau top that showed off her toned midriff. From there, she styled a low-rise pleated skirt with a chunky brown belt and exposed black underwear. For those unfamiliar with the Marvel franchise, Wolverine (played by Hugh Jackman) wears a suit in the same yellow shade as Hadid’s look throughout the film. Though it’s safe to assume his outfit isn’t from Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu runway.

The model continued to amp up the volume thanks to a handful of early aughts-inspired accessories. She stacked multi-color bangles on both arms and sported a selection of chunky gold jewelry. Hadid wore black pointed-toe stilettos that were designed with a thin, criss-cross strap. What really gave Hadid’s look its vintage edge though was the matching Miu Miu Arcadie bag she held in her hand—bag charms and all.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively, for her part, sported a deep red jumpsuit from Atelier Versace. In her case, her outfit echoes the color palette of Deadpool’s superhero suit. The Marvel character just so happens to be played by her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Later in the evening, the model and actress made their way to an after party where they continued their theme dressing streak from earlier on in the night. Hadid switched out her Miu Miu set for a neon PVC trench from LaQuan Smith’s spring 2023 collection. She wore the outerwear piece solo, opting to cinch its waist for a dramatic effect. Hadid topped off her outfit with matching yellow pumps and the same accessories she wore on the red carpet. Lively slipped into a Balmain corset dress that was designed in blue and red florals.

While the actual Deadpool cast (aside from Emma Corrin who wore a gothic twist on the superhero suit) mostly skimped out on method dressing for the movie’s premiere, Gigi Hadid and her pal Blake Lively certainly had enough themed fashion to go around.