Hailey Bieber is expected to welcome her first child with Justin Bieber any day now. But, until the couple shares their happy news with the public, the beauty mogul is all about savoring the last moments of her chic (and sheer) maternity style. Hailey showed off her growing baby bump today in a new Instagram post.

The Rhode founder co-signed the butter yellow trend in a strapless maxi dress from Jacquemus’s spring 2024 collection. The dress, which featured a ruffled overlayed bodice, was designed with gauzy see-through fabric that clung loosely to Hailey’s figure—budding baby bump and all. The model channeled starlets like Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren by wrapping up her hair in a matching pastel yellow headscarf. She rounded out her maternity ’fit with angular shades, her signature “B” pendant necklace, and chunky gold bracelets.

Hailey slipped into the look for an outdoor dinner party—most likely, her baby shower—attended by close family and friends. Yesterday, Justin shared a sweet video from the gathering in which he could be seen cradling his wife’s baby bump.

@haileybieber

If this does turn out to be one of Hailey’s final maternity looks, it’s fitting that she decided to continue her penchant for sheer fabrics. The model announced the news of her pregnancy back in May while wearing a lace Saint Laurent bridal dress. And just last month, she channeled Rihanna’s famous maternity fashion in a see-through lace bodysuit while out in New York City.

Hailey recently discussed her pregnancy and motherhood journey as the cover star of W’s Special Summer Issue. “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she explained of her decision to publicize her pregnancy. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.” She added, “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

The model also discussed how she and Justin are approaching the final days before welcoming their little one. “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me,” she said. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”