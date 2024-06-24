Hailey Bieber is turning up the heat on her maternity style. After sharing that she and Justin are expecting their first child together, Hailey spent the weekend dabbling in some heavy-hitting pregnancy ‘fits.

The Rhode founder took to the New York City streets on Friday in an all-black look. And much like Rihanna, who once rocked a sheer Dior dress months into her first pregnancy, Hailey put her growing belly on full display. She sported a lace Alessandra Rich catsuit that featured a frilly, scooped neckline. From there, Hailey braved the Big Apple heat by styling her lace piece with an oversized black trench. She rounded everything out with Saint Laurent pumps, earrings from Heaven Mayhem, and thin black shades.

Hailey has shown off bits and pieces of her maternity style since announcing her pregnancy, but this monochrome moment is no doubt her boldest style move yet. Perhaps, she’s taken some inspiration from Rihanna’s maternity style playbook. The Bad Gal, not afraid to pull off a risqué style moment when with child, once explained, “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It didn’t end there, though. On Saturday, Hailey continued to show off her pregnancy fashion as she attended a Rhode pop up event in Downtown Manhattan. This time, her look was more Office Siren than leather and lace. She sported a custom LaQuan Smith maxi dress worn with a matching power shoulder blazer. She paired her dress, which featured a semi-sheer insert at the top, with matching heels and a light brown mini bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that evening, Hailey end-capped her stylish weekend during a date night with Justin. She slipped into a bias-cut dress from Phoebe Philo’s eponymous label that was designed with a high-low hemline. She finished off her outfit with almond-toe shoes, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and a Ferragamo bag.

Hailey’s trio of maternity looks are a departure from previous outfits that have taken a more casual, pared-back approach. It’s clear Hailey is amping up elements of her own personal style—from luxe blazers to form-fitting maxi dresses—in an effort to prove that the greatest accessory of all just might be a growing baby bump.