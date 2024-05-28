Underdressed husband, overdressed wife no longer. Over the weekend, Justin and Hailey Bieber proved that they can pull off coordinating couples' style when they wish. Maybe it’s the fact they have a child on the way that’s caused them to get on the same page? On Thursday, Justin shared adorable photos alongside his wife Hailey and her budding baby bump—all the while wearing matching his-and-hers outfits.

Hailey, who recently revealed that she’s expecting a little one earlier this month, posed in a bump-baring white top that she left partially unbuttoned. Justin followed suit in a white shirt of his own that he layered below a leather bomber coat. Hailey also got the monochrome outerwear memo. She sported a strong-shouldered black blazer. The Rhode founded added baggy, low-rise denim and her go-to loafers from The Row to round everything out. Justin finished off his look with loose-fitting denim pants, combat boots, and a checkered baseball hat. The singer also posted a similar couples photos from their trip to Japan in which they again wore matching outfits. Hailey, of course, perfectly highlighted her baby bump in an unbuttoned jacket and light-wash denim.

@justinbieber

Since sharing her and Justin’s happy news a few weeks ago, Hailey has been out and about showing off her maternity style. She’s tested out Formula 1 fashion in an edgy motorcycle jacket and showed off her bump while wearing a bedazzled Blumarine butterfly top. The model also shared some pregnancy photos of her own over the weekend—from an all-yellow moment to full patent leather.

According to sources close to the Biebers, the couple couldn’t be more anxious to welcome their little one to the world. An insider explained that learning they were expecting was “just the best day for them,” adding that people close to the couple are “excited for them.” “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved,” the source told People, adding “This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

“They have a name that they think is perfect,” the insider continued. “They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”