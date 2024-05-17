Hailey Bieber’s maternity style just revved right into the fast lane. Last night, the mom-to-be showed off even more of her pregnancy fashion as she stepped out to a Billie Eilish concert in a bump-baring twist on Formula 1 fashion.

Hailey, who announced that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Justin last week, supported Eilish’s previews of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft in Los Angeles. The Rhode founder centered her look around a strong-shouldered, multi-color motorcycle jacket that she paired with a matching Fila baseball cap. Hailey left her racing coat unzipped which offered a peek at her cropped white tank top as well as her budding baby bump—if our calculations are correct, she’s a little over six months along with her pregnancy. The influencer topped off her outfit with low-rise gym shorts, dewy makeup, and black loafers paired with exposed ankle-length socks.

Since sharing her and Justin’s happy news last Thursday, Hailey has been offering plenty of insight into the ins-and-outs of her maternity style. Alongside her F1 moment—which she previously dabbled in last month—there’s been plenty of relaxed silhouettes and oversized tailoring. She also showed off her stomach in a bedazzled butterfly top from Blumarine that she paired with low-rise denim. She is a millennial, after all.

BACKGRID

While Hailey has been open about her apprehension to have children in the past, once saying “I cry about this all the time,” she seems to be looking forward to welcoming a little one. Sources close to the couple revealed that learning they were expecting was “just the best day for them,” adding the Biebers’s friends and loved ones are “excited for them.” “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved,” an insider told People, saying that “This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

The source also explained that the two already have a name in mind for their little one. “They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”