Hailey Bieber is revving up the no pants trend. Yesterday, the influencer staked claim as the latest star to join fashion’s ascent into Formula 1 as she offered up an edgy, motocross version of pantsless style.

Like any proper Motomami, Bieber’s outfit was centered around a two-tone leather jacket. This one, from Balenciaga’s spring 2024 runway show, featured a high-neck collar and sleek racer details like perforated elbow padding and distressing at the sleeves and hemline. Bieber styled her look with teensy blue gym shorts, sleek black shades, and gold hoop earrings.

Bieber’s no pants fashion moments usually steer more toward glam than afternoon at the race track. She’s worn everything from high fashion leotards to daring mini dresses, but her latest leg-baring look seems to be a practical evolution of her style. Back in February, she sported a full look from the French brand Coperni—sans pants, of course—composed of a sporty and very leggy windbreaker. Now, with her latest outfit, Bieber has gone all in on Formula 1 style.

The model’s unisex jacket was shown as part of a menswear look during the Balenciaga show which was held inside a Parisian theater last October. Instead of no pants, the brand’s designer Demna paired the piece with grey sweats, a matching hoodie, and his signature chunky dad sneakers.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

There’s no denying the influence Formula 1 is currently having, both on and off the runway, in the fashion space. Yes, moto jackets and leather have always been a go-to for celebrities. But, recently, the look has hit a fever pitch with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Naomi Campbell having a go at things. Formula 1 drivers themselves are also becoming major players within fashion, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc securing partnerships with leading luxury brands.

It also happens that back in November Rihanna wore a similar version of Bieber’s Balenciaga jacket to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The Bad Gal paired her all-black coat with a plunging zip-up and a pair of the brand’s infamous pantaboots. Now, with Bieber’s pantsless look, there’s no guessing what fashion girl trend will infiltrate Formula 1 fashion next.

