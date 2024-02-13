Hailey Bieber might have some new, dark brunette hair, but her aversion to wearing pants hasn’t wavered. In fact, like many fashion girls before her, Bieber not only left her bottoms at home—she had the bright idea to fashion sheer black tights into pants with her latest look. The Rhode founder took to her Instagram story on Monday to share the leggy outfit from, seemingly, her Super Bowl getaway in Las Vegas. Bieber slipped into a full look from Coperni’s pre-fall 2024 collection that consisted of the aforementioned tights and a black, bomber-style jumpsuit.

The jacket featured white contrast stitching along the front and sleeves as well as button detailing near the collar. The sportier silhouette of this Coperni number was rather apropos for the Super Bowl, yes, but Bieber is no stranger to flashing a bit of leg. The model has rocked the no-pants style everywhere from Paris Fashion Week to the boardroom—however, this look wasn’t just about Bieber’s lack of bottoms. She managed to glam up the sporty feel of her bomber with the addition of a few key accessories and some va-va-voom glam.

@haileybieber

For starters, Bieber’s locks were slightly longer than we’ve seen recently and also appeared a few shades darker. Some are interestingly calling this “Chocolate Syrup” hair, but really, it’s just a very, very dark brown. The model’s glossy nude lip and smokey eyeshadow only continued the bombshell feel of her hair, too.

Things didn’t end there, though—Bieber rounded out her look with layers of diamond necklaces and a pair of slingback stilettos.

If this bomber-as-minidress scenario looks familiar, it’s likely because Dua Lipa just sported a near replica of Bieber’s latest look just a few days ago. The pop star’s look, also from Coperni’s pre-fall collection, featured the same leggy silhouette, though her jacket was trimmed with green stitching instead of white. Dua also sported some pretty serious star-shaped heels which we could totally see Bieber getting behind in the future.

Like many fashion girl trends, the no-pants look has been building up steam over the past few years—and, clearly, it’s only gaining momentum as we move forward in 2024. While we may see some slight alterations here and there, like Mariah Carey’s couture take, it’s safe to assume that the style isn’t going anywhere.