Mariah Carey Brings a Couture Touch To Lingerie Dressing

Mariah Carey in couture. Sounds nice, right? The legendary singer is no stranger to the world of art-as-fashion, and now, she’s channeled that style experience into her latest look: a dreamlike Schiaparelli confection that she pulled out for a Pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles last night.

Carey’s skin-toned gown, from the brand’s fall 2023 couture runway, was notable in its embrace of lingerie stylings and sheer, sheer fabrics. The majority of the dress was based around a plunging corset which featured a curve-hugging shape and see-through panels. The dress’ skirt, if you could really call it that, draped across the front of the bodice and then trailed into an elaborate bustle structure at the back.

Some might consider this to be Mariah’s couture take on the no pants trend—the bottom half of the skirt was thin enough to almost entirely expose her legs. Some, like RuPaul Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, might put less emphasis on the transparent detailing’s importance, contesting that “It’s...a piece of fabric.” Well, yes, but at the very least this piece of fabric is Schiaparelli couture.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Here, super Adut Akech showcased the same piece for the brand’s fall 2023 runway. It looks as though Carey might have opted to do away with some of the volume at the back for a less exaggerated train.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer, who was honored with the Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award, topped off her look with elegant tousled waves, glittery pumps, and a blinding selection of Chopard jewels.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Mariah’s appearances have been few and far between recently—her last major outing was for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November—so it’s always nice to see her hit a step and repeat. With or without pants.

During a speech at the event, Carey discussed overcoming challenges as she first started her career. “I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music,” she remarked, adding “It took countless arguments, endless tantrums and mostly unwavering determination. But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment.”