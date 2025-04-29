All the Fashion From Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is out of the chute. Following the success of her 2023 Renaissance tour, the singer is officially on the road again—and, true to form, she isn’t holding back in the fashion department.

The 32-stop tour, which spans North America and Europe, kicked off at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on April 28. And it goes without saying that Beyoncé didn’t hold back for opening night. She slipped into a selection of jaw-dropping, mainly cowboy-themed costumes throughout the show, setting the stage for another tour de force of stage style. There was blinged-out denim from Roberto Cavalli, a fringe bodysuit and chaps by Mugler, and a bedazzled Burberry number worn during a sweet segment with her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.

Beyoncé is on the road throughout the spring and summer and concludes her tour at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 26. So, to make sure you don’t miss one stage look until then, keep track of all the stage fashion from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, here.

Mugler Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock This white bodysuit, cowboy hat, and chaps from Mugler featured over 1740 laser-cut bonded fringes.

Burberry Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé and Blue Ivy slipped into matching midnight blue looks from Burberry for a sweet performance of “Protector.” They were joined by Beyoncé’s youngest daughter Rumi who is featured on the track. She wore a gold Oscar de la Renta look.